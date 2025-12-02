Explained-the-dot-wants-your-sim-and-chat-app-to-be-always-linked-what-does-it-mean

The Government of India has tightened its digital security framework with a new rule requiring app-based communication platforms to remain continuously linked to a user’s active SIM card. The directive, issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on November 28, applies to services such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Signal, Arattai and others, and is aimed at curbing misuse of accounts, impersonation scams and cross-border fraud.

What does the DoT notice say?

The DoT said it had observed that these apps continue functioning even when a SIM card linked to the number used for registration is removed, replaced or deactivated. According to the telecom department, this capability has been exploited by cybercriminals operating from outside India to run scams involving impersonation, financial fraud, digital arrest operations and cross-border phishing calls. “This feature is being misused to commit cyber-frauds, especially from outside the country,” the DoT said in its official communication on December 1.

Therefore, the government is ordering messaging and calling apps that use Indian mobile numbers to change how their apps work so that user accounts stay connected to the active SIM card, and cannot be used if the SIM is removed or deactivated. Users are free to change their devices or travel abroad as long as the chat apps and active SIM card are in the same device; they will not be required to activate international roaming on their SIM cards while travelling in a foreign country.

Which apps does the government mandate cover?

The order explicitly names WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Arattai, ShareChat, Josh, JioChat and Signal. However, it covers any app that uses an Indian mobile number for identity, login and delivery of services. If an app fits this description, it has to comply with the new SIM binding and session rules, which are enforceable under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024.

What is SIM binding?

At present, most messaging apps verify their users’ phone numbers once during sign-up, and the apps continue to work even if the SIM card is removed from the phone, replaced with another SIM, deactivated, or used from outside India. Under the new directions, these apps must: “Ensure that the App Based Communication Services is continuously linked to the SIM card (associated with mobile number used for identification of customers/users or for provisioning or delivery of services) installed in the device, making it impossible to use the app without that specific, active SIM.”

