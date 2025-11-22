Rupee breaches 89-per-dollar mark, may stay under pressure

The rupee has breached the 89-per-dollar mark for the first time, and economists say the currency’s weakness is far from over. Even if New Delhi finally seals the long-pending trade agreement with Washington—a deal the markets have been waiting on for weeks—the lift to the rupee will likely be temporary. The structural forces at play are deeper, and the central bank’s room to fight them is shrinking.

Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, says: “A trade deal may give you some days of strength, but depreciation will resume after that.” Dhiraj Nim, economist and forex strategist at ANZ, echoes the view: “A favourable trade deal could ease pressure in the near term. But over the medium term the rupee should depreciate modestly to maintain [export] competitiveness.”

Black Friday

The rupee fell sharply on November 21, to breach the 89-per-dollar mark after weeks of heavy central-bank defending. The fall came on the back of subtle but important shifts in the global backdrop. Markets had probably positioned themselves for an imminent India-US trade deal announcement and when the announcement didn’t come, those positions unwound, says Sengupta.

For weeks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aggressively defended the currency. The last major push came near 88.8, when the central bank pulled the rupee back below 88 to signal it would not tolerate speculative pressure. But on Friday, the RBI stepped aside, probably because of the “broad strength of the US dollar”, according to Nim.

“What changed on Friday was the broader global backdrop. Markets are now debating whether the Fed will cut rates in December, and the odds of a cut have been declining. This has strengthened the dollar, which may be why the RBI felt comfortable allowing the rupee to move past 89.” From here on, Nim expects the RBI to count on a favourable trade deal to ease pressure on the currency, potentially even pushing USD-INR lower.

