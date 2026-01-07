Advertisement
Photo of the day: Nvidia launches next-gen of AI computing
Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang speaks about the Vera Rubin AI platform during a question and answer session with reporters at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on J
By Forbes India
Jan 07, 2026
Image: Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP
Jan 07, 2026
