Explicit AI images: MeitY moves against

India’s technology ministry has issued formal directions to Elon Musk-owned social media platform X over the misuse of its artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, after the tool was used to generate and circulate sexually explicit images of women and children without consent.

According to sources cited by CNBC-TV18, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) wrote to X on January 2, directing the platform to remove all unlawful content generated using Grok within 72 hours and submit a detailed compliance report. The ministry warned that failure to comply would be treated seriously and could lead to “strict legal consequences”.

In a public response posted the same day, the Grok team said: “We appreciate the feedback. xAI is reviewing MeitY’s directives and working to enhance Grok’s safeguards against misuse, ensuring compliance with laws while promoting helpful AI.”

The government later granted X Corp a 48-hour extension to submit a detailed compliance report on steps taken to prevent its Grok AI chatbot from generating obscene and sexually explicit content. The deadline now ends at 5 pm on January 7, PTI reported.

What triggered the government’s intervention

The notice followed a surge of complaints after users were seen prompting Grok to digitally alter photographs of women and minors into sexually compromising images, which were then shared widely on X without consent. The ministry said this trend reflects “a serious failure of platform-level safeguards” and warned that such misuse normalises sexual harassment and amounts to gross abuse of artificial intelligence.

Read More