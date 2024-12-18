Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Founder's mode: What Aneesh Reddy at Capillary Technologies looks for in a CEO

Founder's mode: What Aneesh Reddy at Capillary Technologies looks for in a CEO

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
251 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Aneesh Reddy, founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies, a well-known SaaS company in Bengaluru, talks about his experiments in leadership. As part of Forbes India's recent issue on Founder's Mode, this interview was recorded on November 22. In this conversation, Reddy talks about what he learnt from bringing in a professional chief executive, how execution holds the key to long-term success of a venture and what traits he looks for himself as an angel investor in a large number of startups

