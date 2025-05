In this special edition of the Inside Forbes India Podcast, Kunal Purandare discusses the magazine's 16th anniversary issue, themed around disruption. The episode explores essays on India's resilience to global shocks, the rise of longevity science, AI's evolving role in work, why sport matters beyond medals and much more. The edition takes stock of India's present and future potential with insights from leaders like Abhinav Bindra, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, and Rohan Murty