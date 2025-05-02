Jaicky Kumar and Deepak Mishra on their thermal storage innovation at Voltanova Energy

In this episode, Jaicky Kumar and Deepak Mishra, co-founders of Voltanova Energy, give us an overview of their thermal battery energy storage system. Voltanova Energy is a startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Science's Foundation for Science and Innovation Development. With Professor Saptarshi Basu at the institute as their advisor, Kumar and Mishra have developed a carbon-free product with a lifespan of more than 40 years, at one-fifth the cost of traditional solutions, according to the foundation's impact report 2024