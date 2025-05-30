Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. N Krishnakumar on India's deep tech landscape, the impact of AI, and Mela's second fund

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
62 Listen ins
 

In this episode, which was recorded on May 12, N Krishnakumar, founding managing partner at Mela Ventures, a technology-focused VC firm in Bengaluru, talks about how the deep-tech landscape is evolving, with AI rapidly becoming mainstream. He gives us a quick update on some of the companies in Mela's portfolio from its first fund, some contrarian lessons from those investments, and also talks about plans for the firm's second fund. Krishnakumar expects the second fund to be in the ballpark of Rs. 1,000 crore

