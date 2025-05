In the latest episode of the Inside Forbes India podcast, Salil Panchal discusses Axis Bank's transformation under CEO Amitabh Chaudhry. From bold leadership shifts to the pivotal acquisition of Citibank's India consumer business, Axis Bank is now scaling up in credit cards and wealth management. Chaudhry's hands-on yet non-micromanaging style, focus on tech, and clear sector priorities are driving growth. With his term running till 2027, the bank has time to sharpen its edge