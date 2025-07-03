Crowd Chaos to Crowd Control: How AI and tech can prevent stampede tragedies in India

Artificial disasters are catastrophic events caused intentionally or unintentionally by human actions. They can result in significant damage to the environment, property, and human life. The uncontrolled movement of large crowds is exacerbated by human actions or negligence. Stampedes are a type of artificial disaster, often resulting from poor crowd management planning, inadequate safety measures, and overcrowding. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 's IPL victory parade on June 4, 2025, turned tragic as a stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, left 11 dead and many injured — a preventable disaster caused by poor crowd management planning. Despite over fifty stampede-related deaths this year, organisers of the event have ignored warning signs.

So far, since 2003, more than 800 lives have been lost due to stampedes. This year alone, India has witnessed more than five major stampedes in various places that took away the lives of 60 and caused injuries to hundreds. Reasons for the stampede include rumours, overcrowding, limited infrastructure, a lack of emergency protocols, poor coordination by organisers and government authorities, and mismanagement. These tragedies remind us of the urgent need for crowd control strategies. In a country like India, which is home to millions of illiterates, large gatherings often occur, and stampedes happen often due to a lack of comprehensive crowd control measures and better safety strategies.

Past experiences have shown that inadequate planning, a lack of proper preparedness for crowd management, limited adoption or no adoption of technology, erratic human behaviour, inadequate infrastructure facilities, and especially negligence by officials and the public often cause stampedes. Overcrowding in areas with narrow passageways, limited exit routes, inadequate security personnel deployment, and insufficient monitoring significantly increases the risk. Also, the presence of women, elders, children, and families will worsen the situation. The problem worsens when walkways are poorly maintained, there is insufficient ventilation, poor emergency planning, weak coordination by authorities, limited use of crowd-control technology, and unclear signage, making it difficult for people to move safely and efficiently. In moments of sudden panic—triggered, for instance, by a false alarm—the psychology of crowds takes over, leading to a chain reaction of chaos.

The frequent stampedes offer lessons that policymakers and organisers cannot ignore. These mishaps reveal systemic gaps in crowd management and other challenges that, if addressed proactively, could save precious lives. One key takeaway is the need for well-designed entry and exit points, providing as many emergency exits as possible to manage large crowds at stadiums and other public places. Frequent announcements about crowd movements, based on live CCTV videos and analytical dashboards, can help reduce crowd panic during chaotic situations. Organisers should ensure the deployment of well-trained volunteers for effective crowd management. Passing reliable communication through these volunteers can be helpful, as it can direct large crowds and de-escalate tense situations.

Government agencies and departments need to leverage emerging technologies for effective crowd monitoring via live CCTV coverage, mobile location services, and the deployment of AI-based crowd analytics, as well as ensure a multilingual communication system for emergency announcements, which can vastly improve the effective management of crowds. Event managers, governments, and law enforcement, anchored by a central command centre, are essential for managing the crowds effectively during major festivals or high-footfall days at various events. Moreover, authorities can plan for public awareness around safety protocols and responsible behaviour through social media, community outreach, and other channels, which can help foster responsible behaviour among the citizens. By learning from past incidents and investing in both physical and social infrastructure, we can better safeguard lives during large gatherings. Collaboration and partnerships between government agencies and authorities can ensure error-free crowd management.

Mumbai's World Cup celebration last year was safe and well-managed, as it was a well-planned event. This year, the Hajj authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of over a million pilgrims. London's New Year celebrations showcase exemplary crowd management through a combination of advanced surveillance, crowd-controlled areas, and coordinated communication between law enforcement, various government departments, and event organisers. Also read: From Festivals to Stadiums: The hard lessons behind India's deadly stampedes Role of Technology in Preventing Stampede: Advanced Crowd Management: AI-powered surveillance, mobile location data, drones, data from CCTV cameras, and RFID tagging can help authorities monitor crowd density in real time, predict congestion points, and trigger timely interventions to prevent stampedes or bottlenecks. RFID wristbands coupled with AI-driven predictive analytics could help authorities anticipate congestion zones before they become unmanageable. Along with AI, the human intervention of well-trained security personnel can help in the timely control of crowds and the effective handling of emergencies. Queue Management: Simulation techniques and tools could be used to help plan proactive measures. Additionally, the movements of devotees can be effectively managed by implementing virtual queue systems for optimal results. Implementing various technological measures to control the crowd, such as providing timed entry slots, can be a good option. Scale and Density of Surveillance with AI and Drones: Law enforcement agencies can analyse the data from CCTV cameras and drones using advanced AI algorithms to predict crowd density, movement patterns, and potential overcrowding, enabling predictive alerts and rapid intervention. Real-time Information and Communication: Informing people about crowd conditions, queue wait times, and other vital information through announcements can make a significant impact. Frequent and multilingual announcements can be made at the entrances, and other important safety precautions will help devotees remain alert. Additionally, real-time announcements can be made online to provide information on crowd movements, waiting times, emergency exits, and other relevant details, ensuring pilgrims can safeguard themselves during large crowds. Multilingual digital signage can be displayed at entrances and other key locations, and real-time updates on crowd movements and emergency exits help people safeguard themselves during large crowds. Emergency Response Planning: Establish a trained emergency response team and periodically issue public announcements in local and other vital languages to keep devotees informed and safe during emergencies. Adequate health emergency systems and personnel shall be stationed at vantage points for quicker attendance to the injured persons. This shall be part of the emergency response plan invariably. Technology emerges as a crucial ally in mitigating the risks associated with mass gatherings. The successful integration of AI can help overcome infrastructure constraints and facilitate the development of AI frameworks that not only enhance public safety during mass events but also restore public confidence. Through collaborative efforts and continuous innovation, India can prioritise the safety and well-being of its citizens, transforming potential sites of tragedy into happy and safe spaces. V. C.Sajjanar, IPS, Managing Director, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Dr. Shruti Mantri, Senior Associate Director, ISB Institute of Data Science Ramesh Kotnana, Senior Manager, Centre for Business Innovation, Indian School of Business

[This article has been reproduced with permission from the Indian School of Business, India]