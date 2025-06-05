Chinnaswamy stampede joins a long list of stadium tragedies

The incident during RCB's IPL victory celebrations isn't the first time that sports fanaticism and administrative lapses have caused fatalities
Celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL title in 18 years was marred by tragedy as at least 11 people were killed and 47 injured as fans cascaded on Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium for the victory celebrations. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the mishap was triggered by the presence of nearly 2 to 3 lakh fans trying to enter a stadium that has a capacity of about 35,000.
This is not the first time that sports fanaticism and administrative failure have resulted in crowd rush and the loss of lives. Forbes India recounts some of the major stadium tragedies: