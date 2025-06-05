Chinnaswamy stampede joins a long list of stadium tragedies

Celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL title in 18 years was marred by tragedy as at least 11 people were killed and 47 injured as fans cascaded on Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium for the victory celebrations. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the mishap was triggered by the presence of nearly 2 to 3 lakh fans trying to enter a stadium that has a capacity of about 35,000.

This is not the first time that sports fanaticism and administrative failure have resulted in crowd rush and the loss of lives. Forbes India recounts some of the major stadium tragedies:

Peru (1964)

Riots erupted at the Estadio Nacional stadium in Peru’s Lima as a refereeing dispute during an Olympic qualification match between Argentina and Peru put the hosts on the backfoot. Over 300 people were killed as fans turned violent, and a stampede ensued when crowd-control measures were deployed.

Russia (1982)

Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, which hosted the opening and the final matches of the 2018 football World Cup, was the site of a stampede during a European Football Association match between Spartak Moscow and Haarlem (of the Netherlands). The official death toll was 66. However, the incident, which was hushed up by the then-Communist regime for nearly a decade, is speculated to have caused fatalities upwards of 300.

Belgium (1985)

Nepal (1988) Panicked fans rushed towards the locked exit as a hailstorm interrupted a Tribhuvan College Shield match in Kathmandu, causing a stampede. Over 90 people were said to have been killed in the melee. Panicked fans rushed towards the locked exit as a hailstorm interrupted a Tribhuvan College Shield match in Kathmandu, causing a stampede. Over 90 people were said to have been killed in the melee. UK (1989) Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died and hundreds of spectators were injured during an FA Cup semifinal match between Liverpool and Nottingham at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England, thanks to a jumbled-up entry plan drawn up by the local police. The match was halted 5 minutes after kick-off. Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died and hundreds of spectators were injured during an FA Cup semifinal match between Liverpool and Nottingham at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England, thanks to a jumbled-up entry plan drawn up by the local police. The match was halted 5 minutes after kick-off. Guatemala (1996) Fans shoving their way into a stadium already packed far beyond capacity caused a major tragedy in national capital Guatemala City, with at least 83 people being trampled or suffocated to death during a soccer World Cup qualification match between the hosts and Costa Rica. Fans shoving their way into a stadium already packed far beyond capacity caused a major tragedy in national capital Guatemala City, with at least 83 people being trampled or suffocated to death during a soccer World Cup qualification match between the hosts and Costa Rica. Ghana (2001) The 50,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium, packed to the rafters, witnessed around 130 fatalities as fans rushed out of the stadium. They were trying to evade tear gas fired by the police to break up jousting fans as they began to break chairs and fling them on to the pitch. The 50,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium, packed to the rafters, witnessed around 130 fatalities as fans rushed out of the stadium. They were trying to evade tear gas fired by the police to break up jousting fans as they began to break chairs and fling them on to the pitch. South Africa (2001) Football fans who couldn’t make their way into Johannesburg’s Ellis Park Stadium during a league match broke through the boundary perimeter or climbed over gates, causing a stampede that resulted in at least 43 deaths. The match was called off after 34 minutes of play as administrators reportedly didn’t realise the situation initially. Football fans who couldn’t make their way into Johannesburg’s Ellis Park Stadium during a league match broke through the boundary perimeter or climbed over gates, causing a stampede that resulted in at least 43 deaths. The match was called off after 34 minutes of play as administrators reportedly didn’t realise the situation initially. Ivory Coast (2009) Shoving fans, some without tickets, jostled with and trampled upon each other shortly before the game between Ivory Coast and Malawi at the Félix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, killing 19 in a stampede. The same arena saw another stampede four years later, during a New Year’s fireworks show that caused at least 60 fatalities. Shoving fans, some without tickets, jostled with and trampled upon each other shortly before the game between Ivory Coast and Malawi at the Félix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, killing 19 in a stampede. The same arena saw another stampede four years later, during a New Year’s fireworks show that caused at least 60 fatalities. Egypt (2012) Over 70 people were killed and thousands injured in clashes as rival fans, said to have been armed with knives, stormed the pitch after a soccer match between al-Masry and al-Ahly at a stadium in Port Said, Egypt. The Egyptian Premier League was suspended for two years following the violence. Over 70 people were killed and thousands injured in clashes as rival fans, said to have been armed with knives, stormed the pitch after a soccer match between al-Masry and al-Ahly at a stadium in Port Said, Egypt. The Egyptian Premier League was suspended for two years following the violence. Indonesia (2022) Police fired tear gas at pitch invaders as well into the stands leading to a mad rush of fans to exit the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia. One hundred and thirty-five people were killed during the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, in what is touted to be the second-deadliest football disaster in history. Police fired tear gas at pitch invaders as well into the stands leading to a mad rush of fans to exit the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia. One hundred and thirty-five people were killed during the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, in what is touted to be the second-deadliest football disaster in history.

The 1985 European Cup final between Juventus and Liverpool at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels made headlines for the wrong reasons as fans, fearing violence, tried to exit only to be blocked by a wall that later crumbled on them. Thirty-nine fans, mostly Italian, were killed and hundreds injured.