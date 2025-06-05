How India Eats: Thali prices cool off further in May

As vegetable prices continued to decline in May, the average cost of preparing a thali (vegetarian and non-vegetarian) at home got cheaper, shows an analysis by Crisil.

Tomato prices fell 29 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 23 per kg in May from Rs 33, due to a high base effect amid yield concerns last year. Similarly, prices of onion and potato declined by 15 and 16 percent respectively y-o-y over a high base. Last year, the potato crop was damaged by blight infestations and unseasonal rainfall in West Bengal, while there was a decline in Rabi onion acreages and yield due to low water availability in the key growing states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Potato and tomato prices rose 3 percent and 10 percent month-on-month (m-o-m), respectively, while onion prices fell 10 percent, thus keeping the veg thali cost stable on a monthly basis, says Crisil. However, rising costs of vegetable oil (up 19 percent y-o-y) and LPG cylinder (up 6 percent y-o-y) prevented a further fall in thali prices.