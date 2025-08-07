Why the tariff tantrum? Trump is desperate for a trade deal with India

US president Donald Trump can’t seem to get India out of his mind. He slapped on an additional 25 percent tariff on India on Wednesday, effectively doubling tariffs to 50 percent on most imports from India.

The ostensible reason: India’s intransigence over its oil purchases from Russia. India doesn’t “care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine”, Trump had said on his micro-blogging platform, Truth Social, on Monday.

India has said its Russian oil imports are in its national interests. “We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

While much of this is optics amidst inconclusive, months-long trade negotiations between the largest and the fifth-largest economies of the world, the latest Trump tirade merits a look at his recent India obsession.

Why is India so large and looming on Trump’s mind?

In short, India is the world’s biggest growth market for the next two to three decades. In just the three years to 2027, India would have added $1 trillion to its GDP—more than Switzerland’s national income today. Thereafter, it is projected to add some $500 billion every year, overtaking Germany and Japan in the process.