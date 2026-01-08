What India’s FY26 nominal GDP estimate tells us

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on January 7 released the first advance estimates of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) for FY26. The estimates peg real GDP growth at 7.4 percent in FY26, broadly in line with market expectations. Nominal GDP, or GDP measured at current prices, is estimated to grow by 8 percent, rising to Rs357.14 trillion from Rs330.68 trillion in FY25.

What is nominal GDP?

Nominal GDP measures the value of all goods and services at prevailing prices. Unlike real GDP, it does not adjust for inflation. In simple terms, it shows how big the economy is in rupee terms, which is the number that matters for taxes, government revenues and deficit calculations.

Real GDP reflects volume growth. Nominal GDP reflects volume plus prices. When the two move close together, it means inflation is contributing very little.

That is exactly what the FY26 estimates show. While real GDP is projected at ₹201.90 trillion at constant 2011-12 prices, nominal GDP is only modestly higher, pointing to weak price pressures across the economy.

What the numbers show

The FY26 advance estimates show nominal GDP growth of 8 percent, only marginally higher than real GDP growth of 7.4 percent. This relatively narrow gap suggests that price pressures across the economy have remained subdued.

