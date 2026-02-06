How-conscious-uncoupling-became-the-startup-founder-mantra-of-today

Toy Story (1995) changed filmmaking. It was the first fully computer-animated feature film and ushered in an era of computer-generated imagery, or CGI, replacing hand-drawn techniques. Made on a budget of $30 million, it reportedly grossed $370 million, establishing CGI as a profitability magnet.

Steve Jobs was Toy Story’s executive producer.

After he was ousted from Apple in September 1985, Jobs started NeXT Inc, which designed computers for the education market. Alongside, in 1986, he acquired control of the computer graphics division of Lucasfilm Ltd, owned by George Lucas, the maker of the Star Wars franchise. According to various accounts, Jobs paid $10 million or less for the division. He renamed it Pixar and, 20 years later, in 2006, sold it to Disney for $7.4 billion. The deal also made Jobs Disney’s largest shareholder.

Long story short, though NeXT had its share of struggles and stopped making hardware altogether, Jobs was not exactly twiddling his thumbs while outside Apple and inserting pins in a voodoo doll that looked like John Sculley, the man who had ousted him from Apple. Yet, what he truly pined for was a return to Apple. The Jobs legend truly began to take shape only after he returned to a teetering Apple in December 1996 and put it on the path to becoming arguably the most valued and admired company.

The United States, the homeland of the most remarkable tech startups, has many examples where founders stayed with their companies for ages, steering them on the journey to becoming large enterprises. Even today, tech companies from Meta to Nvidia and Tesla to Dell are run by their founders (it can be argued that Elon Musk was not Tesla’s original founder, but it was he who put it on its current path).

