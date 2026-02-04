India's startup ecosystem is booming. As of January 2025, there are now more than 1.59 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups — a meteoric rise from just 500 in 2016. Globally, India now ranks among the top three startup ecosystems, with initiatives across technology, agritech, health-tech, deep tech, consumer goods and more driving home the message: we are building in India, for the world.

But even in this golden age, ambition alone is not enough. What founders need - especially in early or risky stages - is guidance, exposure and access to capital. That's where initiatives like Leap To Unicorn, powered by IDFC FIRST Bank in association with Moneycontrol and CNBC‑TV18, play a crucial role.

IDFC FIRST Bank, through its FIRST WINGS Startup-Banking Program, has actively built banking and ecosystem support tailored for startups: zero-balance current accounts, working capital for early-stage firms, investor-connect facilities and more. By coupling such financial infrastructure with a curated success-journey via Leap To Unicorn, the platform becomes more than just another accelerator - it becomes a launchpad. And with Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18 powering discovery, storytelling and national visibility for founders, the program gains a reach and credibility that few platforms can match.

From Six Thousand Dreams to Six Finalists: The Leap To Unicorn Journey

Season 3 of Leap To Unicorn saw over 6,300 applications pour in from across India. 600+ startups were chosen for its bootcamp: 17 intensive online sessions covering scaling strategy, business model design, investor pitching and more. Finally, 6 startups emerged as the season's finalists, each reflecting a different aspect of India's entrepreneurial spirit.

Now, it's time to meet them. In the order they appeared in the finale episode below, here are the six startups who dared to dream big - and are now poised to shape tomorrow's India.

