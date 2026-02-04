Key steps that took Walmart to $1 trillion market cap

US’ largest retailer and grocer Walmart crossed the $1 trillion market capitalisation on Tuesday. The milestone came after a quick rise in stocks fuelled by the company’s acquisition of new customers and growth of its digital businesses.

At the end of Tuesday, Walmart’s shares closed nearly 3 percent higher at $127.71, leaving the company with a $1.02 trillion market cap. This milestone, which puts Walmart in the company of an elite group of tech firms, comes only days into the tenure of its new CEO John Furner, who succeeded Doug McMillon on Sunday.

Walmart’s stock has climbed more than 28 percent in the past year, and over 14 percent so far in 2026. In its FY26 third quarter reported in November, it posted a 5.8 percent rise in revenue, driven by a 27 percent surge in ecommerce sales and 53 percent growth in its advertising unit. Walmart is set to release its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings later this month.

The retail company has had a remarkable journey since it was founded in 1962 by Sam Walton, who championed leadership through service. Here’s a snapshot of the company’s journey and key milestones:

1962: Sam Walton opens the first Walmart store in Rogers, Arkansas on July 2

1967: The family owns 24 stores, ringing $12.7 million in sales

1969: The company officially incorporates as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

1970: Walmart becomes a publicly traded company. The first stock is sold at $16.50 per share

1972: Is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (WMT). With 51 stores, Walmart records sales of $78 million

1974: Airs first TV commercial

1980: Reaches $1 billion in annual sales, faster than any other company at that time; Has 276 stores and 21,000 employees

1983: The first Sam's Club opens in Midwest City, Oklahoma

1991: Through a joint venture with Cifra, a Mexican retail company, goes global, opening a Sam's Club in Mexico City

1992: Rob Walton becomes the chairman of the board, after Sam Walton’s passing

1993: First $1 billion sales week

1994: Expands into Canada

1996: Walmart.com is founded, and the company opens its first stores in China

1997: Celebrates its first $100 billion sales year, serving 90 million customers per week worldwide on average

1998: Enters the UK

2002: For the first time, tops the Fortune 500 ranking of America's largest companies, and enters the Japanese market

2007: Walmart.com launches its site-to-store service, enabling customers to make a purchase online and pick up merchandise in stores

2008: Enters Chile; exceeds $400 billion in annual sales

2010: Bharti Walmart, a joint venture, opens its first store in India

2011: Expands its business into South Africa

2015: Greg Penner succeeds Rob Walton as chairman

2019: Launches InHome Delivery and free NextDay delivery from Walmart.com

2020: The launch of Walmart + Membership Programme

2021: The launch of Walmart GoLocal last-mile delivery service, and Walmart Data Ventures

2025: The company begins trading on Nasdaq

2026: Hits $1 trillion market cap