Budget 2026-27 signals a clear choice by the government. Growth is being pursued through employment generation and capacity creation, not through short-term support. The framework rests on expanding productive assets, improving participation in formal economic activity, and supporting sectors that can generate jobs at scale. Manufacturing, services exports, logistics and financial intermediation remain central to this approach. The intent is to let incomes and profits drive consumption rather than stimulating it solely through fiscal stimulus.

Public spending continues to play a guiding role, but within a controlled fiscal structure. Nominal GDP for FY27 has been projected at Rs393 lakh crore, reflecting about 10 percent growth. Overall expenditure is budgeted at Rs53.47 lakh crore, rising at a slower pace than in previous years. Capital expenditure is set at Rs12.22 lakh crore, while effective capital outlay, including grants for asset creation, rises more sharply to Rs17.15 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit target has been lowered to 4.3 percent of GDP, keeping the government on track toward a gradual reduction in the debt ratio over the decade.

A notable feature of this Budget is the shift in manufacturing policy. The focus is no longer on final assembly alone but on building complete production systems. Key allocations include Rs10,000 crore over five years for the Biopharma Shakti programme, an increase in the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme outlay to Rs40,000 crore from Rs22,919 crore earlier, and a Rs10,000 crore container manufacturing scheme. Allocations for carbon capture, chemical parks, textile parks, rare earth processing and the revival of older industrial clusters point to an effort to strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce dependence on imports. These measures have positive implications for capital goods, electronics manufacturing services, textiles supply chain, specialty chemicals, logistics and industrial services companies.

Infrastructure continues to remain a large pillar, even though the emphasis is changing. This Budget introduces tools to improve execution and risk sharing. The proposed Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund aims to reduce early-stage project risk and attract private capital. New freight corridors, expansion of inland waterways, seven high-speed rail links and monetisation of public-sector real estate through REITs are intended to improve asset use, logistics flow and funding efficiency.

