With India’s ambition to become a global semiconductor powerhouse, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget 2026 speech, announced the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, marking a deeper pivot into core chip‑making infrastructure, materials, and domestic IP creation.

“ISM 1.0 expanded India’s semiconductor sector capabilities. Building on this, we will launch ISM 2.0 to produce equipment and materials, design full‑stack Indian IP, and fortify supply chains. We will also focus on industry‑led research and training centres to develop technology and skilled workforce,” she said.

In numbers: Budget 2026: Complete snapshot at your fingertips

“This [ISM 2.0] positions India as a design and IP-led innovation hub. This will require advanced manufacturing execution systems, digital twins, predictive maintenance, and secure AI deployments that can optimise yield without exposing proprietary designs to external infrastructure,” says Nikhil Ambekar, co-founder & CEO, Turinton AI.

“ISM 1.0 helped kickstart participation, while ISM 2.0 is focussed on building capability where it matters most. The focus now has to be on execution. Industry-led R&D, support for advanced materials and manufacturing-linked design, and close integration between research centres and companies are essential to shorten development cycles and reduce external dependencies,” adds Hareesh Chandrasekar, CEO & co-founder AGNIT Semiconductors Private Limited.

Read More