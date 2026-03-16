Dgca-relaxes-pilot-duty-limits-as-air-india-reroutes-long-haul-flights

Aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted a temporary relaxation in pilot duty time limits for Air India’s long-haul flights as the airline reroutes services due to airspace restrictions in parts of West Asia.

The DGCA has allowed limited extensions to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for two-pilot operations until April 30, according to an internal flight operations circular issued by Air India. In the circular dated March 13, Air India said the unavailability of Iranian and Iraqi airspace had led to “mandatory rerouting of certain long-haul flights which are now being operated through alternate corridors”. The airline said the changes had increased sector flight times and required temporary adjustments to duty limits to minimise schedule disruptions and passenger inconvenience.

The airline has been operating many of these services via Oman, southern Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The longer routes have increased flying times for several international sectors.

Under the temporary dispensation, the airline said the permissible Flight Time (FT) for two-pilot operations can be extended by 1 hour 30 minutes, raising the maximum limit to 11 hours 30 minutes.

The Flight Duty Period (FDP) can be extended by 1 hour 45 minutes, allowing a maximum duty period of 14 hours 45 minutes. According to a report by news agency PTI, Air India had scheduled a Jeddah flight with a duty period of about 11 hours 55 minutes, which would exceed the relaxation by around 10 minutes.

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