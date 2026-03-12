Inflation-climbs-to-3-21-percent-in-february

India’s retail inflation climbed to 3.21 percent in February 2026, up 47 basis points from 2.74 percent in January, according to government data released on Thursday. Economists note this uptick aligns with market expectations.

Rural inflation, at 3.37 percent, outpaced urban inflation of 3.02 percent.

The increase was fuelled by the personal care segment, including prices of gold and silver, which surged at 19.6 percent, maintaining a growth rate above 19 percent for the second consecutive month. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, says, “This factor will continue to exert pressure in March too, given global uncertainty.” He notes that rupee depreciation would compound the pressure further.

Food inflation also increased to 3.47 percent in February from 2.13 percent in January—a sharp jump of over 130 basis points in a single month. Sabnavis attributed the rise to fading base effects and higher vegetable prices—tomatoes remained elevated at 45.3 percent, though moderating from January’s 64.6 percent, while cauliflower inflation rose to 43.8 percent.

While rural food inflation came in at 3.46 percent, urban stood at 3.48 percent, reflecting broad-based pressure across geographies.

Read More