Budget 2026: Ayurveda gets big push in Budget 2026; cancer drugs made cheaper

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2026 speech announced a multi‑layered strategy to strengthen India’s health workforce, expand allied care services, boost mental‑health infrastructure, and position the country as a global destination for medical value travel.

A key focus of the Budget is the accelerated expansion of India’s Allied Health Professionals (AHP) ecosystem. Announcing a major workforce push, Sitharaman said, “Existing institutions for AHPs will be upgraded and new AHP institutions established in private and government sectors… and add 100,000 AHPs over the next five years.” These new and upgraded institutions will span 10 crucial disciplines, including optometry, radiology, anaesthesia, OT technology, applied psychology and behavioural health.

To respond to India’s rapidly growing elderly and assisted‑care needs, Sitharaman outlined plans to build what she called a “strong Care Ecosystem”. She added that NSQF‑aligned programmes will be developed to train multiskilled caregivers, combining core health support with wellness, yoga and the operation of medical and assistive devices. “In the coming year, 1.5 lakh caregivers will be trained,” she said.

"The Union Budget 2026–27 sends a reassuring message that India’s growth will be anchored in healthier citizens and stronger health systems,” says Dr Prathap C Reddy, founder and chairman, Apollo Hospitals. “The continued focus on expanding public health capacity, strengthening prevention, and improving access across tier-2 and tier-3 India is consistent with the vision of Viksit Bharat.”

