Budget 2026: Rs10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti push to make India a biologics hub

In one of the most consequential health care announcements of Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Biopharma Shakti—a Rs10,000 crore, five year programme aimed at positioning India as a global hub for biologics, biosimilars and advanced pharmaceutical research.

The initiative—fully titled Strategy for Healthcare Advancement through Knowledge, Technology and Innovation—signals a decisive shift in India’s public health priorities as the country’s disease burden moves away from infectious diseases toward non communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cancer and autoimmune disorders.

As per the Economic Survey 2025-26, NCDs like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancers account for more than 57 percent of all deaths in the country.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman said biologic medicines, which form the backbone of modern treatment for many of these conditions, are becoming increasingly central to both longevity and quality of life.

“As India’s disease burden shifts toward cancer, diabetes and autoimmune disorders, biologics and biosimilars will be central to improving longevity and quality of life,” says Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson, Biocon Group. “This initiative—spanning manufacturing scale-up, global-grade regulation, new NIPER (National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research) institutions and a nationwide clinical trials network—can firmly position India as a global biopharma manufacturing hub.”

The programme intends to “build the ecosystem for domestic production of biologics and biosimilars”, a step-change from India’s long-standing strength in small molecule generics. The agenda is clear—India should not just be a large market for biologics, but also a global manufacturing base for high value, high complexity therapies.

Read More