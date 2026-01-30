India’s health, education spending lags BRICS peers despite economic growth

India’s budgetary allocation for health and education has remained largely stagnant as a percentage of GDP over the past six years, with both sectors significantly trailing spending levels among BRICS peers and global averages.

According to data from the Economic Survey 2025-26, general government expenditure on education has declined from 2.9 percent of GDP in FY20 to 2.7 percent in FY26 (budget estimates), while health spending has inched up marginally from 1.4 percent to 1.8 percent over the same period. Education expenditure, which includes spending on sports, arts, and culture, has remained flat at 2.7 percent of GDP since FY22, suggesting limited fiscal prioritisation despite increased focus on skilling and human capital development.

Health spending, which encompasses medical and public health, family welfare, and water supply and sanitation, has shown modest improvement from the pandemic low.

The stagnation becomes more striking when compared internationally. India’s health expenditure in 2023 was less than half that of Brazil (10 percent) and South Africa (9 percent), significantly below Russia (7 percent) and China (6 percent), according to World Health Organization data.

