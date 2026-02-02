South-and-west-states-win-as-16th-finance-commission-rewards-gdp-growth

Southern and western states emerged as the primary beneficiaries after the government accepted the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendation to retain the vertical devolution share at 41 percent.

Announcing the acceptance in her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated ₹1.4 lakh crore to states for FY 2026–27 as Finance Commission grants, including funds for rural and urban local bodies and disaster management.

However, the revised horizontal devolution framework introduces a 10 percent weight for GDP contribution to recognise and incentivise states’ roles in driving the national economy.

As the formula changes produced clear regional patterns, several northern and northeastern states saw their shares decline.

