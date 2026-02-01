The Union Budget 2026-27 reveals a government increasingly squeezed by its fixed financial obligations. Committed expenditure—the portion of revenue receipts locked into mandatory spending like interest payments and pensions—is set to rise to 53 percent in 2026-27, up from 51.8 percent in FY26 revised estimates. The uptick, while modest, comes at a time when the government is simultaneously trying to maintain fiscal discipline and ramp up capital spending to sustain economic growth.

The single largest component of committed expenditure is interest payments, which are budgeted at Rs14.04 lakh crore for 2026-27, crossing the Rs14 lakh crore mark for the first time. That represents a 10.1 percent jump over the Rs12.74 lakh crore revised estimate for 2025-26. The climb in interest costs—from Rs5.83 lakh crore in 2018-19 to Rs14.04 lakh crore in just eight years.

The government accumulated significant debt during and after the pandemic, when the government significantly ramped up borrowing to shore up the economy.

