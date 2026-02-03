Us-india-trade-deal-under-final-stages-of-detailing-piyush-goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed Tuesday that a joint India-US statement will shortly formalise a landmark trade deal. By slashing tariffs from 50 percent to 18 percent, the agreement gives Indian exporters a price advantage over regional export rivals like China and Vietnam. While the commerce minister noted that the deal is in its “final stages” of detailing, he did not provide a specific timeline for the official release.

“As soon as the final understanding of the deal is inked and the joint statement is finalised, full details will be shared,” he said during a press conference, adding that technical processes are currently being completed. The agreement with Washington has been months in the making, following closely on the heels of the ‘mother of all’ trade deals recently inked between India and the EU.

The commerce minister emphasised that the new India-US trade deal safeguards sensitive domestic sectors, specifically shielding agriculture and dairy from external competition. He noted that while these critical industries remain protected, the 18 percent tariff reset unlocks massive export potential for labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, leather, plastics, apparel, gems and jewellery, home décor, rubber goods and aircraft components. The MSME sector also stands to gain from expanded access to the US market.

The tariff reduction is expected to deliver immediate relief to Indian exporters who have struggled under the weight of high US duties—the 50 percent tariffs imposed on India by the Trump administration last year were one of the highest in the world. Farmers, seafood exporters and the textile sector, in particular, have been significantly impacted by the earlier tariff regime. Under the new deal, these sectors are poised to see an uptick in competitiveness in the American market.

