India-EU FTA gives New Delhi easier access, protects sensitive domestic sectors

India and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday signed a historic free trade agreement (FTA), granting New Delhi duty-free access to European markets for over 99 percent of its exports by value. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the conclusion of the trade and defence pact at the 16th India–EU Summit at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on January 27.

Besides boosting investment and innovation between the two partners, Modi said, the partnership “will facilitate easier access for our farmers and small enterprises to European markets, create new opportunities in manufacturing, and further strengthen cooperation across our services sectors.” Dubbed the “mother of all deals” by von der Leyen, the pact will give EU reduced tariffs on more than 90 percent of its exports to India; EU aims to double exports to India by 2032.

Experts suggest the true success of the deal will be measured by “tariff rationalisation and the dismantling of technical barriers”.

Key market access areas

As the world’s second and fourth largest economies respectively, the EU and India represent a fourth of global GDP and a third of world trade. The agreement, finalised after 18 years of negotiations, arrives amid mounting tariff threats from the US and global geopolitical uncertainty.

For India to de-risk without deglobalising, deeper integration with the roughly $30-trillion OECD market beyond the US—anchored by the EU—represents the only viable path forward, says Ajay Shah, senior research fellow and co-founder, Xkdr Forum. “The EU–India FTA should therefore be seen not as a zero-sum exercise in balancing bilateral deficits, but as an instrument to lower tariff and non-tariff barriers, expand trade volumes, and embed Indian firms more deeply into European and global value chains.” Even as deficits continue to fluctuate, integration, productivity gains, and regulatory reform effects matter far more over the long term, he adds.

