Statistics-ministry-overhauls-quarterly-gdp-methodology-with-new-indicators

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) will enhance quarterly GDP calculations by integrating high-frequency indicators. New data sources include vehicle registrations from the e-Vahan portal, aggregated GST records, and natural gas consumption figures, all aimed at improving the precision of short-term economic estimates.

In its third discussion paper, MOSPI said on Friday that these additions will improve calculations for sectors previously lacking high-frequency indicators and enable more detailed and “granular” institutional analysis. The ministry is seeking public comments and feedback on the proposed revisions.

National accounts are undergoing a base year revision to 2022-23, with the updated GDP estimates set for release on February 27.

Key changes in quarterly GDP compilation

In addition to incorporating new indicators, the quarterly GDP framework will shift to a different benchmarking method for national accounts.

