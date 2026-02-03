India-inc-cheers-us-trade-deal-as-tariffs-fall-certainty-rises

India Inc welcomed the India-US trade deal, calling the agreement a long-awaited reset that lowers costs, sharpens export competitiveness and restores predictability for companies with global ambitions.

The US late on Monday lowered the “reciprocal tariff” on India to 18 percent from 25 percent currently and waived the additional 25 percent punitive duty for buying Russian oil.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, said the reduction in tariffs would strengthen both strategic and economic ties between the two countries. “It also provides additional opportunity for investment and collaboration,” Birla said in a statement.

The conglomerate, which has invested more than $15 billion in the US, is India’s largest investor in the world’s biggest economy. Birla said the agreement would help shape more resilient supply chains, unlock manufacturing opportunities and drive long-term economic competitiveness in both the US and India. “We are committed to expanding our presence and investments in the US, where we see substantial opportunities for innovation, growth and enduring partnerships,” Birla said.

