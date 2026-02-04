SC raises monopoly, data consent issues in Meta-WhatsApp case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned whether users can meaningfully consent to data sharing when they have little real alternative but to stay on a platform, during a hearing on WhatsApp’s privacy policy.

The bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant was hearing appeals by Meta Platforms Inc and WhatsApp against a Rs213.14 crore penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy update. While the court has not ruled on the merits, its questioning went beyond policy wording to focus on user behaviour, advertising incentives and the lack of meaningful choice for users of dominant platforms.

“You have created a monopoly. The consumer has no choice,” the court said to Meta’s representatives.

During the hearing, the judges pointed to WhatsApp’s near-universal usage, strong network effects and high switching costs. The bench also flagged the opacity of privacy policies and the absence of a clear opt-out option, particularly for users who may not understand complex English-language terms.

‘Take-it-or-leave-it’ consent

Shreya Suri, partner at CMS IndusLaw, said the court appeared concerned with how large platforms use user dependency to drive commercial outcomes.

