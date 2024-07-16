The Data Dilemma: Balancing government needs and privacy in the digital age

B2G data sharing will play a vital role in shaping our digital society. Finding the right balance between using data for the public good and protecting individual privacy will be crucial in building trust
In an era where digital footprints are as common as physical ones, a new frontier is emerging in the world of data sharing. Business-to-government (B2G) data sharing, a concept gaining traction among government bodies worldwide, is sparking intense debate about the balance between public benefit and personal privacy.
[This article has been published with permission from IIM Bangalore. www.iimb.ac.in Views expressed are personal.]