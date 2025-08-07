Learn about the top 10 largest asset management companies (AMCs) in India, their total AUM size, and why they're essential in the economic landscape
India’s financial ecosystem is seeing an increased demand for organised investment services. At the centre of this shift are asset management companies (AMCs) - firms which manage investors’ pooled funds across various instruments like equities, debt, and hybrid schemes. Their scale is often measured through assets under management (AUM), which is the entire market value of investments they handle on behalf of clients.
According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the AUM of the wealth management sector is expected to grow from around ₹95 lakh crore in 2024 to over ₹199 lakh crore by 2029. Growing economic trends, urban financial awareness, and long-term economic momentum are largely driving this growth.
In this article, we’ll explore the top 10 largest AMCs in India, based on their latest AUM values.
Here’s the list of the top 10 largest AMCs in India and their total assets under management (as of June 2025):
|Rank
|AMC Name
|AUM (in ₹ crore)
|1
|SBI Funds Management Ltd.
|11,90,700.26
|2
|ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd.
|10,23,773.30
|3
|HDFC AMC Ltd.
|8,80,020.21
|4
|Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
|6,52,947.28
|5
|Kotak Mahindra AMC Ltd.
|5,52,093.72
|6
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
|4,13,962.67
|7
|Axis AMC Ltd.
|3,43,054.18
|8
|UTI AMC Ltd.
|3,41,706.56
|9
|Mirae Asset Investment Managers Private Ltd.
|2,12,354.05
|10
|Tata Asset Management Ltd.
|2,07,269.15
Here’s a glimpse into each of the top 10 AMCs in India:
With the State Bank of India’s (SBI) support, SBI Funds Management leads the list of the top 10 largest AMCs in India, with over 11 lakh crore AUM. With over 15 million investors and a network of 290+ branches, it offers diverse investment solutions. Its services include multi-asset segregated portfolio management for provident funds, high net-worth individuals (HNIs), and institutions.
The second on the list is the ICICI Prudential AMC, with a total asset under management of over ₹10 lakh crore. It runs 824 schemes across equity, debt, hybrid, and money market categories. The company offers portfolio management services (PMS), alternative investment funds (AIFs), and advisory services to global clients.
HDFC Asset Management Company manages an AUM of ₹8.8 lakh crore across 427 schemes. With its focus on a disciplined investment approach and governance, it caters to a broad investor base. The company also frequently contributes to ESG and CSR initiatives. Among other AMCs in India, HDFC AMC continues to maintain investor trust and long-term performance.
Nippon Life India AMC, formerly known as Reliance Nippon, positions itself among the leading AMCs in India. It manages 829 schemes and operates under the strong backing of Nippon Life Insurance Company - Japan’s leading private life insurer. In India, the company ensures strict compliance with SEBI regulations and maintains clear operational segregation.
Kotak Mahindra AMC manages ₹5.5 lakh crore in assets under management across 603 schemes, placing it among the largest AMCs in India. It provides mutual funds, AIFs, pension solutions, and portfolio management services to a wide client base. It has been known for a strong institutional presence for decades, and serves both domestic and global investors.
Backed by two major financial groups - Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life Financial - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC stands out in India’s investment space. With ₹4+ lakh crore in assets under management and 636 active schemes, it remains a leading name among the AMCs in India with its diverse offerings and decades of industry experience.
Axis AMC focuses on quality-driven, high-conviction investing, with a strong focus on sustainable growth. The company has over ₹3.4 lakh crore assets under management across 598 schemes and is among the top 10 largest AMCs in India. It also includes passives and ETFs, pension services, and global feeder structures, offering differentiated strategies beyond traditional asset classes.
UTI AMC has ~650 schemes with assets under management of ₹3.4 lakh crore. The company reflects a legacy backed by renowned sponsors like SBI, LIC, BOB, and PNB, making it a key name among AMCs in India. UTI also manages offshore funds and supports the Specified Undertaking of the UTI.
Mirae Asset Investment Managers Ltd., part of the global Mirae Asset group, manages more than ₹2.1 lakh crore in assets under management. Active in mutual funds, AIFs, and advisory services, it offers a balanced mix of equity, debt, hybrid, and money market products. Among the top 10 largest AMCs in India, Mirae is known for consistent growth since its entry into the Indian market.
Tata Asset Management rounds up the list of the top 10 largest AMCs in India. It manages over ₹2 lakh crore in assets under management across 418 schemes. With a 25 percent CAGR over the last five years, Tata AMC led 2024 with a 50 percent growth in quarterly average AUM. Tata AMC also stands out for its investor education and community initiatives.
Which is the oldest asset management company in India?
The Unit Trust of India (UTI), founded in 1964, is the parent company of the UTI AMC and is the oldest AMC in India. It plays a major role in shaping the mutual fund sector.
How does an AMC earn money?
An asset management company earns through fixed fees or commissions, charged for managing pooled investor funds. It benefits from economies of scale and distributes returns after deducting management costs.
What are the risks associated with the AMCs?
Potential risks, such as market volatility, poor fund performance, high fees, regulatory changes, and economic downturns, can affect the AMC's returns and investor sentiment.