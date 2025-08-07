Top 10 largest Asset Management Companies (AMCs) in India

India’s financial ecosystem is seeing an increased demand for organised investment services. At the centre of this shift are asset management companies (AMCs) - firms which manage investors’ pooled funds across various instruments like equities, debt, and hybrid schemes. Their scale is often measured through assets under management (AUM), which is the entire market value of investments they handle on behalf of clients.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the AUM of the wealth management sector is expected to grow from around ₹95 lakh crore in 2024 to over ₹199 lakh crore by 2029. Growing economic trends, urban financial awareness, and long-term economic momentum are largely driving this growth.

In this article, we’ll explore the top 10 largest AMCs in India, based on their latest AUM values.

Which are the top 10 largest AMCs in India?

Here’s the list of the top 10 largest AMCs in India and their total assets under management (as of June 2025):

Rank AMC Name AUM (in ₹ crore) 1 SBI Funds Management Ltd. 11,90,700.26 2 ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd. 10,23,773.30 3 HDFC AMC Ltd. 8,80,020.21 4 Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. 6,52,947.28 5 Kotak Mahindra AMC Ltd. 5,52,093.72 6 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. 4,13,962.67 7 Axis AMC Ltd. 3,43,054.18 8 UTI AMC Ltd. 3,41,706.56 9 Mirae Asset Investment Managers Private Ltd. 2,12,354.05 10 Tata Asset Management Ltd. 2,07,269.15

Here’s a glimpse into each of the top 10 AMCs in India: