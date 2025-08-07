Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
30 Indian Minds Leading the AI Revolution
  1. Home
  2. Explainers
  3. Explainers
  4. Top 10 largest Asset Management Companies (AMCs) in India

Top 10 largest Asset Management Companies (AMCs) in India

Learn about the top 10 largest asset management companies (AMCs) in India, their total AUM size, and why they're essential in the economic landscape

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 7, 2025 04:30:07 PM IST
Updated: Aug 7, 2025 04:35:33 PM IST

India’s financial ecosystem is seeing an increased demand for organised investment services. At the centre of this shift are asset management companies (AMCs) - firms which manage investors’ pooled funds across various instruments like equities, debt, and hybrid schemes. Their scale is often measured through assets under management (AUM), which is the entire market value of investments they handle on behalf of clients.

Related stories

According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the AUM of the wealth management sector is expected to grow from around ₹95 lakh crore in 2024 to over ₹199 lakh crore by 2029. Growing economic trends, urban financial awareness, and long-term economic momentum are largely driving this growth.

In this article, we’ll explore the top 10 largest AMCs in India, based on their latest AUM values.

Which are the top 10 largest AMCs in India?

Here’s the list of the top 10 largest AMCs in India and their total assets under management (as of June 2025):

Rank AMC Name AUM (in ₹ crore)
1SBI Funds Management Ltd.11,90,700.26
2ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd.10,23,773.30
3HDFC AMC Ltd.8,80,020.21
4Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.6,52,947.28
5Kotak Mahindra AMC Ltd.5,52,093.72
6Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.4,13,962.67
7Axis AMC Ltd.3,43,054.18
8UTI AMC Ltd.3,41,706.56
9Mirae Asset Investment Managers Private Ltd.2,12,354.05
10Tata Asset Management Ltd.2,07,269.15

Here’s a glimpse into each of the top 10 AMCs in India:

Read More

SBI Funds Management Ltd.

  • Established in: February 1992
  • Total schemes: 549

With the State Bank of India’s (SBI) support, SBI Funds Management leads the list of the top 10 largest AMCs in India, with over 11 lakh crore AUM. With over 15 million investors and a network of 290+ branches, it offers diverse investment solutions. Its services include multi-asset segregated portfolio management for provident funds, high net-worth individuals (HNIs), and institutions.

ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd.

  • Established in: June 1993
  • Total schemes: 824

The second on the list is the ICICI Prudential AMC, with a total asset under management of over ₹10 lakh crore. It runs 824 schemes across equity, debt, hybrid, and money market categories. The company offers portfolio management services (PMS), alternative investment funds (AIFs), and advisory services to global clients.

HDFC AMC Ltd.

  • Established in: December 1999
  • Total schemes: 427

HDFC Asset Management Company manages an AUM of ₹8.8 lakh crore across 427 schemes. With its focus on a disciplined investment approach and governance, it caters to a broad investor base. The company also frequently contributes to ESG and CSR initiatives. Among other AMCs in India, HDFC AMC continues to maintain investor trust and long-term performance.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.

  • Established in: February 1995
  • Total schemes: 829

Nippon Life India AMC, formerly known as Reliance Nippon, positions itself among the leading AMCs in India. It manages 829 schemes and operates under the strong backing of Nippon Life Insurance Company - Japan’s leading private life insurer. In India, the company ensures strict compliance with SEBI regulations and maintains clear operational segregation.

Kotak Mahindra AMC Ltd.

  • Established in: August 1994
  • Total schemes: 603

Kotak Mahindra AMC manages ₹5.5 lakh crore in assets under management across 603 schemes, placing it among the largest AMCs in India. It provides mutual funds, AIFs, pension solutions, and portfolio management services to a wide client base. It has been known for a strong institutional presence for decades, and serves both domestic and global investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.

  • Established in: September 1994
  • Total schemes: 636

Backed by two major financial groups - Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life Financial - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC stands out in India’s investment space. With ₹4+ lakh crore in assets under management and 636 active schemes, it remains a leading name among the AMCs in India with its diverse offerings and decades of industry experience.

Axis AMC Ltd.

  • Established in: October 2009
  • Total schemes: 598

Axis AMC focuses on quality-driven, high-conviction investing, with a strong focus on sustainable growth. The company has over ₹3.4 lakh crore assets under management across 598 schemes and is among the top 10 largest AMCs in India. It also includes passives and ETFs, pension services, and global feeder structures, offering differentiated strategies beyond traditional asset classes.

UTI AMC Ltd.

  • Established in: February 2003 (successor of the Unit Trust of India)
  • Total schemes: 652

UTI AMC has ~650 schemes with assets under management of ₹3.4 lakh crore. The company reflects a legacy backed by renowned sponsors like SBI, LIC, BOB, and PNB, making it a key name among AMCs in India. UTI also manages offshore funds and supports the Specified Undertaking of the UTI.

Mirae Asset Investment Managers Private Ltd.

  • Established in: November 2007
  • Total schemes: 329

Mirae Asset Investment Managers Ltd., part of the global Mirae Asset group, manages more than ₹2.1 lakh crore in assets under management. Active in mutual funds, AIFs, and advisory services, it offers a balanced mix of equity, debt, hybrid, and money market products. Among the top 10 largest AMCs in India, Mirae is known for consistent growth since its entry into the Indian market.

Tata Asset Management Ltd.

  • Established in: March 1994
  • Total schemes: 418

Tata Asset Management rounds up the list of the top 10 largest AMCs in India. It manages over ₹2 lakh crore in assets under management across 418 schemes. With a 25 percent CAGR over the last five years, Tata AMC led 2024 with a 50 percent growth in quarterly average AUM. Tata AMC also stands out for its investor education and community initiatives.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Which is the oldest asset management company in India?

The Unit Trust of India (UTI), founded in 1964, is the parent company of the UTI AMC and is the oldest AMC in India. It plays a major role in shaping the mutual fund sector.

How does an AMC earn money?

An asset management company earns through fixed fees or commissions, charged for managing pooled investor funds. It benefits from economies of scale and distributes returns after deducting management costs.

What are the risks associated with the AMCs?

Potential risks, such as market volatility, poor fund performance, high fees, regulatory changes, and economic downturns, can affect the AMC's returns and investor sentiment.

Trump's chip exemptions lift tech stocks, markets climb
Graphic of the Day: UPI payments get smaller
X