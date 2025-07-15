Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in India by AUM

People in India invest their money in different ways - real estate, gold, fixed deposits, stocks, and mutual funds. Each method serves a purpose and comes with its own level of risk, return potential, and tax impact. If you want to grow wealth while saving on taxes, Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) in mutual funds could be a good opportunity.

ELSS mutual funds combine the benefits of market-linked returns with a tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. If you’re planning smart financial moves for the long term, while keeping tax savings in mind, this post discusses the top 10 ELSS mutual funds in India, the benefits of ELSS, the lock-in period, and how it compares with other tax-saving options.

What are ELSS Mutual Funds?

Equity-Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS mutual funds allocate a major portion of their portfolio to equity and equity-related instruments, with the rest usually invested in debt or cash equivalents. You can start investing in ELSS with as little as ₹500, or even a small amount.

While there’s no maximum investment limit, only up to ₹1.5 lakh (in the old tax regime) qualifies for the tax benefit in a financial year. If you’re looking to invest in ELSS with long-term goals in mind, ELSS offers a balanced entry point into equity markets with potential high returns.

List of the Top 10 ELSS Mutual Funds by AUM

Here’s the list of the top 10 ELSS mutual funds in India by their assets under management (AUM):