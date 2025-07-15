Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in India by AUM

Know the top 10 ELSS mutual funds in India that offer tax benefits. Learn about the lock-in period and why it's better than other tax-saving options
People in India invest their money in different ways - real estate, gold, fixed deposits, stocks, and mutual funds. Each method serves a purpose and comes with its own level of risk, return potential, and tax impact. If you want to grow wealth while saving on taxes, Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) in mutual funds could be a good opportunity.
ELSS mutual funds combine the benefits of market-linked returns with a tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. If you’re planning smart financial moves for the long term, while keeping tax savings in mind, this post discusses the top 10 ELSS mutual funds in India, the benefits of ELSS, the lock-in period, and how it compares with other tax-saving options.
Equity-Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS mutual funds allocate a major portion of their portfolio to equity and equity-related instruments, with the rest usually invested in debt or cash equivalents. You can start investing in ELSS with as little as ₹500, or even a small amount.
While there’s no maximum investment limit, only up to ₹1.5 lakh (in the old tax regime) qualifies for the tax benefit in a financial year. If you’re looking to invest in ELSS with long-term goals in mind, ELSS offers a balanced entry point into equity markets with potential high returns.
Here’s the list of the top 10 ELSS mutual funds in India by their assets under management (AUM):
|Rank
|ELSS Fund Name
|AUM (in ₹ crore)
|1
|Axis ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|35,358.19
|2
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|28,506.07
|3
|Mirae Asset ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|25,567.42
|4
|DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|16,973.99
|5
|HDFC ELSS Tax Saver
|16,453.67
|6
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|15,368.32
|7
|Nippon India ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|15,291.63
|8
|ICICI Prudential ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|14,121.07
|9
|Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|11,329.06
|10
|Canara Robeco ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|8,859.43
ELSS mutual funds pool money from investors and invest mainly in publicly listed companies (small, mid, and large-cap companies) stocks across various sectors. The fund is actively managed by professionals who handle buying, holding, and selling of stocks based on market research and long-term potential growth.
You can invest in the top 10 ELSS mutual funds in India through lump sum or SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans), depending on your comfort and strategy. Every investment made into the fund is locked in for three years from the date of purchase. People looking to invest in ELSS usually do so with long-term wealth building and tax-saving in mind.
The benefits of ELSS mutual funds include:
The lock-in period of ELSS mutual funds in India is three years from the date of investment. This means once you invest in ELSS (whether a lump sum or SIP), you cannot redeem the amount until three years have passed. It applies to each SIP instalment individually.
For example, if you invest ₹5,000 through SIP on these dates - June 20, July 20, and August 20, 2025, each instalment will be locked in for three years. So, you can only redeem the June instalment after June 20, 2028, and so on.
The lock-in period helps in the long-term stability of the fund and reduces the chances of impulsive withdrawals. It also ensures that you stay invested long enough to benefit from potential capital growth and tax-saving advantages.
Once the lock-in ends, you can choose to redeem or stay invested for 5 to 10 years based on your financial goals and the fund’s performance.
Under the old tax regime, ELSS mutual funds offer a tax deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh per year under Section 80C, helping reduce taxable income. You can save around ₹46,800 in taxes depending on your income slab. Long-term capital gains (LTCG) from ELSS, after the lock-in period, are tax-free up to ₹1 lakh per year. Gains above that are taxed at 10 percent.
But if you’re opting for the new tax regime, 115BAC, this scenario changes. Section 80C deductions are no longer available under 115BAC, which means the ₹1.5 lakh tax-saving ELSS benefits don’t apply. But, LTCG up to ₹1 lakh remains tax-exempt, keeping ELSS relevant as a long-term equity investment for financial gains.
When comparing the top 10 ELSS mutual funds with other tax-saving schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Pension Scheme (NPS), and Fixed Deposits (FDs), remember these key points:
If you’re looking for higher post-tax returns in a shorter time frame and are comfortable with market risk, invest in ELSS mutual funds for a better edge compared to other tax-saving options.