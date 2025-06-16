New tax regime 2025-26 explained: Deductions, changes, and what taxpayers should know

Every year, the Union Budget of India brings fresh updates, and the 2025 Budget was no different. With the government continuing to back the new tax regime as the default option, many of us were left weighing its benefits against the older, more deduction-heavy system. While some preferred the simplicity of the new regime, others still relied on exemptions to lower their taxable income. Naturally, you would want clarity on what deductions (if any) are allowed under the new setup, especially after recent changes.

In this article, weâ€™ll simplify all of that for you. We've got you covered if you track these updates to plan better, save more, or simply avoid last-minute surprises. Weâ€™ll discuss what the new tax regime is under the Union Budget 2025-26, what deductions are still available, and how you can make smarter choices for your income.





What is Section 115BAC?

Section 115BAC is the part of the Income Tax Act that introduced the new tax regimeâ€”a structure with lower tax rates but fewer deductions and exemptions. The idea is simpleâ€”offer a cleaner, easier tax option for those who donâ€™t want to deal with claiming multiple deductions. Initially introduced in Budget 2020, this section has seen significant updates over the years, most recently in the Union Budget 2025-26.



Starting FY 2023-24, the new regime became the default, meaning your taxes will be calculated under this unless you specifically opt for the old one by filing Form 10-IEA before your income tax return due date. Youâ€™re automatically taxed under the new regime if you miss the deadline.



So, in short, Section 115BAC defines how youâ€™re taxed if you choose the simplified route, but it comes with a trade-off - lower rates in exchange for fewer tax-saving options.