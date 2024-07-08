Section 80D of income tax act: Deductions, eligibility and benefits

Learn how to maximise the tax benefits and savings using health or medical insurance under section 80D of the Income Tax Act
|Who is the Policy for?
|Tax deduction for individuals and families (in ₹)
|Tax Deduction for parents (in ₹)
|Preventive health checkups annually (in ₹)
|Maximum Tax deduction (in ₹)
|Individuals and family (below 60 years)
|25,000
|–
|5,000
|25,000
|Individuals, family, and parents (all below 60 years)
|25,000
|25,000
|5,000
|50,000
|Individual and family (below 60 years) + parents (above 60 years)
|25,000
|50,000
|5,000
|75,000
|Individual, family and parents (all above 60 years)
|50,000
|50,000
|5,000
|1,00,000
|HUF members (below 60 years)
|25,000
|25,000
|5,000
|25,000
|HUF members (one member above 60 years)
|50,000
|50,000
|5,000
|50,000