Trump's chip exemptions lift tech stocks, markets climb

Asian equities rose Thursday, with big-name chip firms making big gains after Donald Trump said those investing in the United States would be exempted from a threatened 100-percent tariff on semiconductors.

The advances built on a strong lead from Wall Street and extended the previous day's rally fuelled by hopes the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month.

A day before sweeping tariffs were due to come into effect on dozens of countries, the president said: "we're going to be putting a very large tariff on chips and semiconductors".

He added that the level would be "100 percent" but did not offer a timetable.

However, he said "the good news for companies like Apple is, if you're building in the United States, or have committed to build... in the United States, there will be no charge".