I want Scribbld to become India’s largest independent agency: Kajol Bheda

During the pandemic, Kajol Bheda spotted the explosive potential of brand storytelling, and in 2020, launched Scribbld, a Mumbai-based marketing/advertising agency. Armed with media production training from the UK and hard-won experience, she set out to bridge the gap between what brands want to say and what agencies deliver. Today, Scribbld is a bootstrapped, profitable agency working with marquee brands like Nykaa, Adani and Amazon Prime, among others.

What started as a one-woman army is now an agency with 50-odd people. In its expansion phase, it is working with brands on a retainer/project basis. The agency has marked its presence in India and has expanded to the UAE.

A listee of the 2026 Forbes India 30 Under 30 Advertising & Marketing category, which was reintroduced this year after 2023, Bheda talks to Forbes India about the inception of Scribbld, her learnings, vision and more. Edited excerpts:

Q. What inspired you to start Scribbld during the pandemic when the world was in a flux?

The idea of starting something on my own was always there. I wasn’t the brightest student in school, but I was the most hardworking. I have always put in the hard work to creatively think outside the box. When I got into college, I found my own footing because I realised that I had to pick something to do that had enough creativity, and also lets me explore other things. I did a whole host of internships in college, and I feel a culmination of all of those was an inclination towards marketing… that's when I realised that is what I wanted to do.

Just before the pandemic, I realised that video content had started booming, so I wanted to do something related to that. I went to the UK and studied media production. I came back to India in December 2019 and started looking for jobs. While this process was on, I also started realising that in most agencies, both India and abroad, there was a large gap between what brands wanted to say versus what the agencies were delivering. This was the time when everything was going from offline to online, and I found that transition fascinating. At that point, the idea was most critical. I wanted not to build the loudest company but one that will last. The need of understanding my audience a little more intimately is where I would say Scribbld was born.

