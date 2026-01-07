Kajol Bheda (29)

Founder, Scribbld

Kajol Bheda always had a zeal for entrepreneurship; the pull towards marketing came much later. Growing up, she wasn’t the brightest student, but she says she was the most hardworking. “I wanted to do something creative. As I skilled myself with learnings and internships in marketing, I knew it was my calling,” says Bheda.

It was the Covid-19 pandemic that kickstarted the whole thing. Bheda saw the rise of video content with the coming of reels, Dubsmash, TikTok and the likes, and thought it had the potential of becoming big if leveraged well for brands. She had studied media production in the UK, and thought she could put her knowledge in marketing and production to good use. Thus was launched Scribbld in 2020.

“I started realising through my work with Indian and global brands that there was a large gap between what brands wanted to say versus what agencies were delivering,” says Bheda. Scribbld was an attempt to bridge that gap. Headquartered in Mumbai, Scribbld is a marketing and advertising agency that has clients such as Haldiram’s, Johnnie Walker and HDFC Bank. It has also collaborated on individual projects with Nykaa, Adani Airports, Stayfree, Prime Video and others.

