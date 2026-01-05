In the aftermath of Meesho’s initial public offering, millionaires have burgeoned. So have stories.

Stories about people who ostensibly met Vidit Aatrey in a coffee shop in the SDA Market, across the road from IIT-Delhi, where the Meesho founder studied. The people in these stories say they always knew Aatrey was going to make it big and they were ready to put their money in whichever venture he started. There are stories about people who put a few lakh rupees in Meesho when it was starting up and are now preening over a number with too many zeroes in it. There are also people who say they too believed in Aatrey, but could not put money in Meesho because of a quirk of fate.

Regardless, both sets—those who made money and those who missed out—derive equal pride in their ability to spot Aatrey’s certain success. That is the thing about spotting a successful bet early. It is not just about the money; it is as much about one’s ability—supposed or otherwise—to recognise and value talent, and make forecasts that come true.

There is a YouTube clip doing the rounds in which Sunil Gavaskar, speaking with a callow Sachin Tendulkar, says that if the younger man did not score 15,000 Test runs and 40 centuries, he would personally strangle him.

Gavaskar was one of the earliest to predict a bright future for Tendulkar ever since he first saw him play fast bowling from 18 yards in the nets. But there are a large number of other people who say they recognised Tendulkar’s greatness before anyone else did. And they feel oddly vindicated because Tendulkar went on to fulfil those prophecies, regardless of who made them.

