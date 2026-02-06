How stablecoins can reshape India’s monetary system and RBI’s policy approach

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its latest Financial Stability Report (FSR) on 31 December 2025, highlighting the resilience of the Indian economy amid a volatile global political and economic landscape. Among its key features is a dedicated special chapter on stablecoins titled “Financial stability implications of stablecoins”. The inclusion of this chapter is notable, reflecting the growing importance of stablecoins within global financial systems and the regulatory scrutiny they continue to attract.
Why stablecoins matter
The importance placed on stablecoins by the RBI is not misplaced. Over the past few years, stablecoins have witnessed significant adoption, with their market capitalisation reaching approximately USD 300 billion as of December 2025. Some jurisdictions have also begun moving towards formal legal recognition of these instruments. Notably, the United States enacted the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for United States Stablecoins Act, 2025 (GENIUS Act), which establishes a legal framework for the issuance of payment stablecoins.
The GENIUS Act introduces multiple safeguards for stablecoins issued by non-government entities. These include clarity on the nature of such instruments as payment stablecoins rather than securities or commodities, consumer protection measures such as a requirement to maintain 1:1 reserves in cash or deposits, and bankruptcy protections that exclude reserve assets from the issuer’s bankruptcy estate while granting priority to stablecoin holders.
With nearly 99 percent of stablecoins denominated in the USD, and with the regulatory clarity provided by the GENIUS Act, the adoption of stablecoins is expected to grow exponentially and define the new-age cross-border payments ecosystem. Many banks, financial institutions and fintech companies in the United States are already gearing up for the issuance and trading of payment stablecoins, which may significantly influence global payment flows.
Monetary system implications
In contrast, the RBI has had its reservations on such legitimisation of issuance, trading and use of stablecoins in India. Fundamentally, stablecoins are crypto assets issued by private entities and denominated in currencies such as the USD or the Euro, which aim to maintain a stable value by being pegged to specific assets or baskets of assets. To back their liabilities, many large private stablecoin issuers typically invest in and hold short-term government securities, such as United States treasury bills. This structure can create a liquidity mismatch, given the on-demand redemption feature of stablecoins and the tenure of short-term government debt instruments. In stressed market conditions, this mismatch may amplify liquidity pressures and trigger redemption runs.
Another dominant concern expressed by the RBI with respect to stablecoins is the principle of the singleness of money. In a robust financial system, one rupee issued by a commercial bank must be interchangeable with one rupee issued by the central bank. Privately issued stablecoins, offered by various entities with varying degrees of transparency and creditworthiness, threaten this principle. As tradable instruments, stablecoins have also exhibited deviations from their pegged assets or currencies during periods of market stress, potentially leading to a fragmentation of the payment system and encouraging disintermediation from regulated financial institutions.
Capital flows and policy choices
The widespread adoption of foreign-currency-denominated stablecoins, particularly those pegged to the USD, could shift domestic transactions to USD-pegged stablecoins and adversely impact the controlled capital regime of the Indian economy. As the use of stablecoins scales, it may also constrain the RBI’s ability to monitor and manage foreign currency inflows and outflows. In addition, regulatory arbitrage with respect to crypto assets in India has enabled several fintech companies to develop on-ramping and off-ramping models for cross-border currency flows. These models allow stablecoins to circumvent the tightly controlled cross-border funds movements, complicating macroeconomic management and posing risks to foreign exchange reserves.
At the same time, one cannot turn a blind eye to the technological efficiencies associated with blockchain-based payment systems. Stablecoins demonstrate the potential for faster settlement, improved efficiency and reduced reliance on centralised intermediaries. Recognising this, recent statements by India’s Finance Minister have emphasised the importance of engaging with the broader digital asset ecosystem, while also underscoring the need for global coordination and policy alignment.
In this context, India’s policy choices appear to be shaped by the need to balance innovation with financial stability. While private issuance of stablecoins raises complex questions, the development of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) offers an alternative pathway for leveraging blockchain technology within a regulated and sovereign framework. A carefully designed CBDC may allow India to harness the benefits of digital payments while preserving monetary control and systemic safeguards.
As stablecoins continue to gain traction globally, India’s engagement with this evolving ecosystem is likely to remain measured and deliberative. The path forward may lie not in immediate legitimisation, but in calibrated engagement, regulatory clarity, and alignment with broader macroeconomic objectives.
