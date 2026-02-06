How stablecoins can reshape India’s monetary system and RBI’s policy approach

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its latest Financial Stability Report (FSR) on 31 December 2025, highlighting the resilience of the Indian economy amid a volatile global political and economic landscape. Among its key features is a dedicated special chapter on stablecoins titled “Financial stability implications of stablecoins”. The inclusion of this chapter is notable, reflecting the growing importance of stablecoins within global financial systems and the regulatory scrutiny they continue to attract.

Why stablecoins matter

The importance placed on stablecoins by the RBI is not misplaced. Over the past few years, stablecoins have witnessed significant adoption, with their market capitalisation reaching approximately USD 300 billion as of December 2025. Some jurisdictions have also begun moving towards formal legal recognition of these instruments. Notably, the United States enacted the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for United States Stablecoins Act, 2025 (GENIUS Act), which establishes a legal framework for the issuance of payment stablecoins.

The GENIUS Act introduces multiple safeguards for stablecoins issued by non-government entities. These include clarity on the nature of such instruments as payment stablecoins rather than securities or commodities, consumer protection measures such as a requirement to maintain 1:1 reserves in cash or deposits, and bankruptcy protections that exclude reserve assets from the issuer’s bankruptcy estate while granting priority to stablecoin holders.

With nearly 99 percent of stablecoins denominated in the USD, and with the regulatory clarity provided by the GENIUS Act, the adoption of stablecoins is expected to grow exponentially and define the new-age cross-border payments ecosystem. Many banks, financial institutions and fintech companies in the United States are already gearing up for the issuance and trading of payment stablecoins, which may significantly influence global payment flows.

Also Read RBI committee keeps interest rates on hold; economists forecast prolonged pause

Read More