RBI committee keeps interest rates on hold; economists forecast prolonged pause

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep interest rates unchanged in its February 6 meeting, expressing that the Indian economy was “in a sweet spot” as economic growth was strong, and inflation was low. “The MPC is of the view that the current policy rate is appropriate,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in a statement on the RBI website. “The MPC also agreed to retain the neutral stance. Going forward, the MPC will be guided by the evolving macroeconomic conditions and the outlook based on data from the new series in charting the future course of monetary policy.”

Most economists and analysts Forbes India had spoken to prior to the MPC policy indicated that the RBI would hold rates. This was because much of the action in terms of easing monetary policy and lowering rates had already been taken in 2025.

The RBI had lowered rates by 125 basis points in 2025, bringing them down last by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent in December 2025.

Sakshi Gupta, principal economist, HDFC Bank, says the RBI, as expected, kept the policy rate unchanged, “taking comfort from the recent growth momentum and likely positive spillovers from the trade deals announced”. “This was reflected in the upward revision in its GDP growth forecasts for H1 FY27. We see a 20 to 30 basis points upward revision in our FY27 growth forecast of 6.9 percent on the back of the recent trade deal announcement,” she says.

The US on February 2 lowered the reciprocal tariff on India to 18 percent from 25 percent currently, and waived the additional 25 percent punitive duty for buying Russian oil. India Inc has welcomed the India-US trade deal, calling the agreement a long-awaited reset that lowers costs, sharpens export competitiveness and restores predictability for companies with global ambitions.

Read More