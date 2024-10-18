PPF withdrawal rules: Partial, premature and closure after maturity

Learn about the PPF rules for withdrawal, including partial withdrawals, premature withdrawals, and rules for withdrawals after 15 years
|Type of Withdrawal
|Eligibility
|Conditions
|Penalties/Interest Impact
|Partial Withdrawal
|After 5 years of account activation
|Can withdraw up to 50% of the amount at the end of the 4th year preceding the withdrawal year
|None
|Premature Withdrawal
|After 5 years of account activation
|Allowed under specific conditions such as medical emergencies or higher education
|The interest rate reduced by 1% for the withdrawn amount
|Withdrawal After 15 Years
|After 15 years of account activation
|No conditions, can withdraw the entire balance
|None