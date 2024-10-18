Indian stocks caught in a crossfire of Chinese boosters, West Asia flare-up

The exodus of foreign money out of Indian equities to China is threatening to topple the markets further
The unfolding of a few historic events in Asia rocked the world in the last few weeks, jolting equity investors in India into panic and chaos. The optimistic outlook for India and growth plans for the Asian sub-continent quickly turned gloomy as investors rushed to dump Indian stocks to cut losses. What followed was a long tail of selling and more heavy selling of Indian stocks, taking the shine off from equity markets—once considered the jewel in the emerging markets pack.