Markets stare at $19 bln outflow as new listings will test investor resilience

As markets are already combatting a severe sell-off in equities, expiry of lock-in periods of large companies may intensify the pressure
Amidst a market that’s already caught in a downward spiral, which is wrecking the nerves of investors, another round of funds sell-out will put further pressure on equities and add to the tension. As a clutch of new listings hit secondary markets in the last few months, these stocks may face selling pressure after the lock-in periods of various categories of investors during the initial public offering (IPO) phase are expiring.