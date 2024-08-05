Monday markets mayhem: New York to Tokyo to Mumbai, trillions of dollars of investor wealth wiped off

The week started on a sombre note as fear gripped global markets and investors rushed to square off holdings to cut losses
Is the massive global sell-off in equity markets an instance of a butterfly flapping its wings in New York and causing a tornado in Japan? Some could argue it’s the unwinding of yen carry trades worth billions of dollars that spooked the bulls. Either way, the week started on a sombre note as fear gripped markets and investors rushed to square off holdings to cut losses.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 suffered its biggest ever one-day loss: It ended the trading session over 12 percent lower on Monday and 24 percent over a one-month period. Quickly, the rout deepened and stocks tumbled across Asian markets: KOSPI by 14 percent, Taiex by 8.4 percent, Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite Index by 1.5 percent each.