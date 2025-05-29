RBI annual report: Indian economy in the fast lane

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is confident that India will retain its position as the world’s fastest-growing economy in the current fiscal and emerge relatively unscathed from the ongoing global macroeconomic storm.

“The Indian economy is poised to remain the fastest-growing major economy in FY26 by leveraging its sound macroeconomic fundamentals, robust financial sector and commitment towards sustainable growth,” it said in its annual report released on Thursday.

However, the central bank fears that there could be sporadic episodes of volatility in financial markets. It advised lenders to build robust risk management frameworks to navigate global uncertainties such as rising geopolitical tensions and the progress of trade tariff policies.

The report also mentioned that the RBI plans to scale up digital rupee trials, integrate CBDC (central bank digital currency) with digital wallet platforms, and consider cross-border payments to boost international transactions and new use cases. It said it wants to introduce a framework for ethical adoption of artificial intelligence to support regulatory supervisory functions.

Here are the key takeaways from the 318-page annual report on how the domestic economy is likely to weather global turbulence and chart its growth trajectory in the coming months: