'Structural impediments are constraining growth from reaching 7 percent-plus level'

Last October, the government selected three new members—Saugata Bhattacharya, Ram Singh, and Nagesh Kumar—to join the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for a period of four years. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra chaired his first MPC meeting in February. In an exclusive interaction with Forbes India, the first by an MPC member since the new panel was constituted, Bhattacharya, an economist, shared his views on how policymakers are navigating growth headwinds and why growth and inflation remain vulnerable to heightened global risks. Edited excerpts:

Q. Do you see the economic slowdown as transitory or a sign of a deeper underlying structural trend?

Relative to the high FY24 growth, FY25 real activity is expected to have slowed. One quarter’s very low GDP growth print is not representative. However, the momentum of activity has slowed, including the recently released GDP prints for Q3FY25. Forecasts by the RBI and economists suggest a mid-6 percent growth for FY26. There is a cyclical component in this slowdown, but my own sense, reinforced by the analysis of the Economic Survey and other official documents, is that structural impediments have now begun to constrain growth from shifting up to 7 percent-plus levels.

Q. There is a slowdown in the manufacturing sector; there is surplus capacity, and low consumer confidence. What will it take to revive the economic growth engine?

Consumer confidence in RBI Surveys has indeed remained relatively subdued over FY25 in terms of the current situation, but future sentiment has remained more optimistic. These reflect the recent slowdown in economic momentum. The manufacturing sector is the proximate reason for this slowdown, as data shows. There are multiple reasons for this, which are well documented, spanning domestic consumption and investment, as well as exports.