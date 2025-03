Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, delivers a speech during Keynote 1 at the MWC (Mobile World Congress), the world's biggest mobile fair, in Barcelona on March 3, 2025. Surrounded by investment and innovation projects, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicks off today in Barcelona amid a context of euphoria but also tensions over artificial intelligence (AI), whose rapid advancement is shaking up the tech sector.

Image: Lluis Gene / AFP