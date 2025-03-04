Tech5: China to adopt RISC-V nationwide, Tata Motors, Reliance in India's H2 pilots, and more

China to step up RISC-V adoption to cut dependence on the West

China plans to issue guidance as early as this month to encourage the use of open-source RISC-V chips nationwide for the first time, stepping up efforts to reduce dependence on proprietary technology from the West, Reuters reports exclusively, citing two sources briefed on the matter.

RISC-V, once seen as design tech for less sophisticated chips, has grown in importance as emerging nations, including India seek to develop their own semiconductor ecosystem without having to pay the prohibitive costs of proprietary solutions owned by large, multinational, ‘Big Tech’ companies.

A nascent RISC-V ecosystem has taken root in India, incubated at the IIT Madras Research Park, with startups such as InCore Semiconductors and Mindgrove Technologies shipping early products.

TSMC to invest $100 billion in US chip plants

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s most important chipmaker, plans to invest at least $100 billion to expand its US operations. The plan includes setting up three new chip plants, expanding an existing one and two previously announced factories, CNN reports. Among TSMC’s biggest customers are Apple and Nvidia. US President Donald Trump announced the investment on March 3, alongside TSMC CEO CC Wei, according to CNN.

When they’re all up and running, TSMC will have a total of six US fabrication plants and some related facilities, including an R&D centre.