Tech5: China to adopt RISC-V nationwide, Tata Motors, Reliance in India's H2 pilots, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
China plans to issue guidance as early as this month to encourage the use of open-source RISC-V chips nationwide for the first time, stepping up efforts to reduce dependence on proprietary technology from the West, Reuters reports exclusively, citing two sources briefed on the matter.
RISC-V, once seen as design tech for less sophisticated chips, has grown in importance as emerging nations, including India seek to develop their own semiconductor ecosystem without having to pay the prohibitive costs of proprietary solutions owned by large, multinational, ‘Big Tech’ companies.
A nascent RISC-V ecosystem has taken root in India, incubated at the IIT Madras Research Park, with startups such as InCore Semiconductors and Mindgrove Technologies shipping early products.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s most important chipmaker, plans to invest at least $100 billion to expand its US operations. The plan includes setting up three new chip plants, expanding an existing one and two previously announced factories, CNN reports. Among TSMC’s biggest customers are Apple and Nvidia. US President Donald Trump announced the investment on March 3, alongside TSMC CEO CC Wei, according to CNN.
When they’re all up and running, TSMC will have a total of six US fabrication plants and some related facilities, including an R&D centre.
HCL Technologies has won an order from Children’s Minnesota, a US non-profit organisation and one of the largest pediatric health systems in the USA, to improve operational efficiency, streamline service delivery and enhance patient care through AI, the Indian IT services company said in a press release.
The combination of HCL Technologies’ expertise in digital transformations and Children Minnesota’s own technology team will optimise its infrastructure and applications for future growth and allow it to focus on patient care, said Dave Lundal, senior vice president and chief information officer at the health care provider, in a press release.
Government of India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has launched five pilot projects under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) to integrate hydrogen as fuel in buses and trucks. With financial backing of Rs 208 crore, these projects aim to develop commercially viable hydrogen technologies and support infrastructure such as refueling stations.
The pilot projects comprise 37 vehicles and nine hydrogen refueling stations. The vehicles include 15 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and 22 hydrogen internal combustion engine ones. The projects have been awarded to companies including Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, NTPC, ANERT, Ashok Leyland, HPCL, BPCL, and IOCL.
Set to be operational within 18 to 24 months, the pilots will assess the feasibility, safety, and economic viability of hydrogen-based vehicles. Launched in January 2023, the NGHM has an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore through 2030, aiming to reduce India's fossil fuel dependence, accelerate decarbonisation, and position India as a leader in global clean energy transition.
Naina Lal Kidwai, veteran banker and Padma Shri awardee, has taken on the role of venture advisor at the venture capital (VC) firm Lightspeed, according to a press release from the firm on February 28. Kidwai will guide Lightspeed’s strategy and support portfolio companies in areas including strategy, regulatory landscapes, and market expansion.
Kidwai has previously served as group general manager and country head for India at HSBC and retired in 2015 as chairperson of HSBC India and director on the HSBC Asia Pacific board. Her career also includes roles at PwC, ANZ Grindlays, and Morgan Stanley. She is currently chairperson at Rothschild India, senior advisor at Advent Private Equity and TPG Rise Climate, and member of the Mission Board of EQT Future Fund.